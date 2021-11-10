|
Mastercard debuts Asia-Pacific region with crypto-linked cards

Wednesday 10 November 2021 14:36 CET | News

Card issuing network Mastercard has announced the launching of crypto-linked cards in the APAC region.

Mastercard partnered with three cryptocurrency service providers in the area to release its debit, credit, and prepaid cards. Australian Coinjar, Thailand-based Bitkub, and Amber Group are the three partners that offer their crypto exchange currencies in their domestic markets.

The companies are now part of the Mastercard global Crypto Card Program, which aims to help crypto businesses to bring secure and compliant payment cards to the market. 

The global payment processor continues its programme expansion after partnering with Bakkt, an US-based exchange platform to bring cryptocurrency solutions in the US.

