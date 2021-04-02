|
Mastercard announces new and expanded partnerships to enhance offerings for cardholders

Friday 2 April 2021 13:47 CET | News

Mastercard has announced new and expanded partnerships to drive further value for World and World Elite consumer credit cardholders.

According to the press release, new partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh deliver on consumers’ desire for on-demand access to the best local restaurant meals, household grocery and convenience items, and fresh meal kit delivery. Meanwhile, expanded and optimised partnerships with Fandango, Lyft, and ShopRunner help ensure cardholders are advantaged with savings at home or on the go when frequenting these online service providers.

Starting 1 April 2021, World and World Elite Mastercard consumer credit cardholders can start to earn rewards for their everyday online spend, while also continuing to benefit from the protection of enhanced security features and added digital and experiential benefits. Specifically, the updated offering includes:

  • DoorDash: DoorDash’s subscription programme offers members unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores on orders over USD 12, plus a free 3-month membership. Besides, all DashPass members, new and existing, will automatically get a USD 5 discount on their first two orders each month when paying with a World or World Elite card.

  • HelloFresh: World and World Elite cardholders will get 5% back on each HelloFresh purchase that can be used towards future HelloFresh orders. In addition, new customers receive a discount off their first few orders.

  • Lyft: World and World Elite cardholders will automatically receive a USD 5 credit for every three rides taken in a calendar month. The credit will be automatically applied to the next ride, capped at once per month.

  • Fandango: World Elite cardholders will now receive a USD 5 Fandango reward for future Fandango purchases for every USD 20 spent on digital movie rentals as well as movie ticket purchases.

  • ShopRunner: World and World Elite cardholders are provided free ShopRunner membership, valued at USD 79 per year, which provides free 2-day shipping and free returns from over 100+ retailers.

  • Priceless Experiences: All consumer credit cardholders will gain access to more robust online at home and away programme enabling exclusive access to experiences across consumers passions.

  • Mastercard ID Theft Protection: All consumer credit cardholders will continue to have access to Mastercard ID Theft Protection to monitor their personal information and credentials. Besides, cardholders can access a team of identity theft resolution specialists, available 24/7 year-round to help resolve cardholders’ identity theft incidents.

Additionally, through September 2021 Instacart customers who are not currently Instacart Express members will be eligible to receive two free months of an Instacart Express membership (valued at USD 20) when signing up for an auto-renewing Instacart Express annual membership (USD 99 per year) and enabling an eligible Mastercard card as their default payment method for the annual membership on Instacart.


Keywords: Mastercard, partnership, loyalty programme, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
