LLB, VPB plan to replace Maestro cards

Friday 2 April 2021 15:15 CET | News

Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) and VP bank (VPB) have announced they will gradually abolish Maestro cards and introduce new debit cards.

The LLB is in the process of introducing the Visa debit card for their customers in 2021. The bank will exchange all existing cards, meaning all current customers will receive new ones, and new customers will instantly be issued a Visa debit card. VP Bank will soon be confirming the introduction of the new debit cards. The project has already begun and the implementation is meant to happen at the end of Q2 2022. The St. Galler Kantonalbank is also planning to expire the Maestro cards by the end of 2021.

This Visa debit card introduction allows customers to pay online and store the cards in payment apps, similar to credit cards. An LLB representative states that the debit card is also suitable for traveling as it can be deposited in hotels as security. There may be price adjustments in the unit price model, yet there are no disadvantages associated with this for customers of the LLB and VPB.


Keywords: debit card, credit card, banks, Visa, product launch
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Liechtenstein
