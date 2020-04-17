Sections
News

Google reportedly launches smart debit card

Tuesday 21 April 2020 14:41 CET | News

Google has started to develop its own physical and virtual debit cards, according to TechCrunch

With people more concerned about their finances amid the coronavirus economic disaster, Google’s smart solution will allow users to make purchases with a card, mobile phone or online. The card connects to a Google app that allows users to monitor purchases, check their balance, or lock their account. 

Google’s strategy is to let partner banks and credit unions, including CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union, provide the underlying financial infrastructure and navigate regulation. 

Users can add money or transfer funds out of their account from the connected Google app, which is likely to be Google Pay, and use a fingerprint and PIN for account security, as reported by TechCrunch.

