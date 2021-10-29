|
FV Bank becomes principal member of Visa

Friday 29 October 2021 14:38 CET | News

US-based FV Bank has announced it has been approved as a principal member of Visa.

With that certification, FV Bank is now a full-service bank offering both traditional banking services and digital asset custody, as well as issuance of Visa cards.

The new Visa debit card will complement its suite of services and is planned to be available to FV bank business and individual account holders by the end of 2021 on a waitlist basis, the bank said in a statement. 

While all existing crypto-linked card programs are on an individual basis only, FV Bank’s Visa card will give its businesses account holders the option to obtain cards for multiple authorised employees drawn from one business account.
FV bank plans to introduce credit card versions in early 2022 which will help consumers to use digital assets as collateral for credit lines which will be accessible via the FV Bank Visa card.

Keywords: partnership, Visa, debit card, cryptocurrency
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cards
Countries: United States
