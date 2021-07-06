|
Fingerprint Card teams up with MoriX to launch biometric payment cards

Tuesday 6 July 2021 12:18 CET | News

Fingerprint Cards and MoriX have partnered to develop and launch biometric payment cards.

The card will feature Fingerprints’ T-Shape module, which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.

According to Yahoo Finance, there is a growing preference for card transactions among Japanese consumers, who are choosing touch-free, safe, and seamless ways to pay. Adding biometrics to the contactless payment card will increase security, making it possible to remove the payment cap, currently at USD 180, and allow for hygienic contactless payments for all transactions.


Keywords: partnership, biometrics, contactless payments, transactions
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Japan
