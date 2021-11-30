|
ekko taps PPS to bring eco-friendly payments to the UK

Tuesday 30 November 2021 10:51 CET | News

UK-based financial technology provider PPS has announced its partnership with debit card app ekko to provide physical and virtual cards, soon to be equipped with Faster Payments.

ekko is enabling its customers to deliver a positive impact on the planet by diverting 1 ocean-bound plastic bottle to a recycling plant. In partnership with Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition, with every 50 transactions, a tree is strategically planted and maintained for the first five years of its life.

With the help of PPS, ekko will provide its customers with both virtual and physical cards which will support the ability to make payments via BACS and faster payments. In keeping with ekko’s commitment to sustainability, their cards are made using a post-industrial recycled PVC with degradable overlay produced by Thames Card Technologies, bringing the total percentage of eco-friendly material used in the card construction to 76%.

The solution brings ESG capability to customers concerned about plastic reduction and wishing to track their own carbon footprint, all through their daily purchasing. The partnership showcases PPS’ commitment to the enablement of the green finance movement in UK and beyond.


