DoorDash and Payfare partnered for instant pay solution

DasherDirect allows customers to use a business prepaid Visa card and have access to a mobile banking app and exclusive rewards. The card offers customers increased flexibility, no minimum account balance, and no monthly fees.
The new DasherDirect card powered by Visa can be used anywhere across the US where Visa is accepted as a payment method and doesn’t require a prior bank account or credit score check. The solution provided by popular food deliver platform also allows customers to benefit from free digital and mobile banking, as well as free withdrawals at over 20,000 ATMs, free fund transfers, and other perks.
The novelty of using a DasherDirect card consists of receiving instant cashback with every purchase made, no fees added, stimulating shopping, and offering financial security to clients.
The US-based food delivery platform DoorDash was founded in 2013 and is available in the US, Canada, and Australia.
