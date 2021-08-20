|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CRED to enable P2P lending feature

Friday 20 August 2021 13:37 CET | News

Credit card payments app CRED has announced it will enable a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending feature called CRED Mint.

This will allow users of the CRED app to lend money to each other at an interest rate of up to 9% annually. The feature has been launched in partnership with P2P non-bank LiquiLoans and will allow users to ‘invest’ anywhere between EUR 1.150 to EUR 11.500 of their savings in a capital pool. This pool will then be used to lend to other CRED users, who are seeking a personal loan.

These loans will be disbursed at a 12-13% interest rate annually, of which up to 9% interest rate will be rewarded to those investing in the product.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: credit card, product launch, P2P lending
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like