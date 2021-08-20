CRED to enable P2P lending feature

This will allow users of the CRED app to lend money to each other at an interest rate of up to 9% annually. The feature has been launched in partnership with P2P non-bank LiquiLoans and will allow users to ‘invest’ anywhere between EUR 1.150 to EUR 11.500 of their savings in a capital pool. This pool will then be used to lend to other CRED users, who are seeking a personal loan.
These loans will be disbursed at a 12-13% interest rate annually, of which up to 9% interest rate will be rewarded to those investing in the product.
