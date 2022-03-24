CPI Card Group launches push provisioning service

Issuers are recognising the importance for some consumers of complementing a physical card issuance strategy with a provisioning solution that supports mobile wallet usage, according to the press release. CPI’s Push Provisioning solution enables issuers to overcome internal challenges, such as a lack of resources and limited infrastructure, to be able to offer a mobile payment solution as part of an omnichannel experience for cardholders.
With CPI, issuers can adopt a push provisioning strategy that delivers on-demand customer experience for cardholders. Through the company’s digital infrastructure and existing relationships, it frees issuers from the back-end responsibilities and maintenance that in-house push provisioning would otherwise require. Issuers can provide cardholders with a custom-branded mobile wallet experience, all while CPI accommodates cardholders when they change their preferred app or mobile wallet by constantly expanding compatibility.
CPI Card Group is a payment technology company and provider of credit, debit, and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally, and on-demand. CPI helps customers foster connections and build their brands through solutions, including financial payment cards, personalisation, and SaaS instant issuance. Serving customers from locations throughout the US, the company has a network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions