News

CPI Card Group launches push provisioning service

Thursday 24 March 2022 13:50 CET | News

US-based payment technology company has rolled out a new solution that facilitates the tokenization of Mastercard cards to mobile wallets.

Issuers are recognising the importance for some consumers of complementing a physical card issuance strategy with a provisioning solution that supports mobile wallet usage, according to the press release. CPI’s Push Provisioning solution enables issuers to overcome internal challenges, such as a lack of resources and limited infrastructure, to be able to offer a mobile payment solution as part of an omnichannel experience for cardholders.

With CPI, issuers can adopt a push provisioning strategy that delivers on-demand customer experience for cardholders. Through the company’s digital infrastructure and existing relationships, it frees issuers from the back-end responsibilities and maintenance that in-house push provisioning would otherwise require. Issuers can provide cardholders with a custom-branded mobile wallet experience, all while CPI accommodates cardholders when they change their preferred app or mobile wallet by constantly expanding compatibility.

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company and provider of credit, debit, and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally, and on-demand. CPI helps customers foster connections and build their brands through solutions, including financial payment cards, personalisation, and SaaS instant issuance. Serving customers from locations throughout the US, the company has a network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands.


Keywords: virtual card, digital wallet, tokenization, MasterCard, omnichannel, SaaS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
