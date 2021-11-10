|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Citi Australia to offer 5 per cent cashback on credit cards

Wednesday 10 November 2021 14:29 CET | News

Citing a survey conducted on its clients, Citi Australia has announced that it will offer 5% cashback on credit cards for Christmas 2021 shopping.

As Aussies are emerging from the Coronavirus lockdown and prepare for the Christmas shopping season, Citi Australia said it will offer up to AUD 100 cashback when customers spend AUD 500 or more on retail shopping using their credit cards. The offer is available between 24 November and 1 December 2021 and aims to stimulate spending after a financially difficult year. 

According to the survey, around 50% of the respondents will spend more on shopping in November due to Black Friday sales, preparing for the holiday season. Many Australians are also keen on benefitting from Citi’s limited offer and say will shop early.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online shopping, online payments, credit card, Citi
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like