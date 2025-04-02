The Future of Competitive Advantage in Banking & Payments

Across 12 insights, get instant visibility on how your strategy and pain points compare with your peers in banking and payments. How do you measure up in meeting customer expectations and in your digital payments modernisation strategy?
Additionally, get insights and commentary from Zanders, EBA CLEARING, Visa, Thunes, Datos Insights, Swift, Payments Canada, PayUK, HSBC, Open Banking Expo, Datos Insights, Thunes, Banque Cantonale de Genève, and industry expert Mike Chambers from Payments:Unpacked.
Now in its fourth year, this report is built on a peer-based, real-time comparison benchmarking survey to see how executives and their companies are meeting customer expectations and progressing towards achieving their digital payments transformation strategy. Topics covered include real-time/instant payments, cross-border payments, ISO 20022 messaging, transitioning from on-premise to SaaS, compliance and regulation, cash positioning and fraud monitoring, and payments verification.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
