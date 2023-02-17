The Client-side Blind Side: How to Get Visibility into Your Website Supply Chain

Web application developers often rely on open source JavaScript libraries and third-party scripts to innovate faster and keep pace with evolving business needs. But 92% of website decision makers don’t have complete visibility into this code, which puts them at risk of a supply chain attack and of being out of compliance with data privacy regulations.
• Understand how third-party code can put users’ data at risk
• Learn how to get visibility into your website supply chain
• Explore ways to prevent a supply chain attack and ensure compliance
Safeguard your digital business with a few best practices, your business can take advantage of third-party software and open source libraries without sacrificing security. An automated client-side application security solution provides continuous visibility and control over your client side supply chain, mitigating risk without adding manual work.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
