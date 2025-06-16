Subscribe
Navigating Payment Fraud in the New Age of Digital Transformation

Report, published: June 2025


As businesses navigate the ongoing digital transformation, payment fraud continues to pose a significant threat. Sift's Q1 2025 Digital Trust Index offers data and insights on current payment fraud trends, consumer behavior, and effective fraud mitigation strategies.





Key Highlights:

Persistent Payment Fraud Threats: As fraud attempts continue to evolve, industries such as ticketing and reservations have seen significant increases in attempted fraud. 
High-Risk Payment Types: Loyalty points, digital financing, and prepaid cards experienced the highest fraud attack rates in 2024.
Consumer Impact: 44% of surveyed consumers have been victims of payment fraud, with 34% seeing offers to participate in fraud online.
Generational Differences: Younger generations prefer alternative payment methods and are more likely to continue using sites where they have experienced fraud.


Read the Report to learn more:

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 16 Jun 2025
Pages 9
File Type PDF
Size 9457kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Companies Sift



