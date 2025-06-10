Subscribe
XTransfer partners with BNP Paribas to optimise cross-border payments

Tuesday 10 June 2025

B2B cross-border trade payment platform XTransfer and BNP Paribas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to roll out optimal cross-border payments. 

The collaboration aims to reduce the costs and processing time of cross-border payments for XTansfer’s clients, particularly benefiting global traders involved in significant markets across the Eurozone. 

XTransfer and BNP Paribas to augment cross-border payments 

China and the EU’s partnership

China and the EU are important trading partners for each other. In terms of bilateral trade, according to China’s customs, the total import and export of goods between China and the EU in 2024 was USD 785.8 billion, indicating a 0.4% year-over-year increase. The EU is China’s third-largest export destination and second-largest source of imports, while China remains the EU’s largest import source and third-largest export destination.   

The collaboration between XTransfer and BNP Paribas aims to augment cross-border payment solutions for European SMEs involved in international trade. By leveraging BNP Paribas’ extensive network across Europe, XTransfer will enable its Chinese clients to efficiently collect funds in EUR. This will facilitate direct payments in EUR from European SMEs, minimising foreign exchange complexities and optimising transactional efficiency.   

More updates from XTransfer 

In June 2025, XTransfer formalised its plans to establish a European headquarters in Amsterdam, signing a Letter of Intention with the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency. 

The agreement signalled the firm's strategic move to expand its footprint in the European cross-border payments sector. The signing marked a continuation of XTransfer’s international growth strategy.  

A company representative and an official from the NFIA jointly signed the letter, underscoring mutual interest in long-term cooperation. 


