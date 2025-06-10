XTransfer partners with BNP Paribas to optimise cross-border payments

The collaboration aims to reduce the costs and processing time of cross-border payments for XTansfer’s clients, particularly benefiting global traders involved in significant markets across the Eurozone.
China and the EU are important trading partners for each other. In terms of bilateral trade, according to China’s customs, the total import and export of goods between China and the EU in 2024 was USD 785.8 billion, indicating a 0.4% year-over-year increase. The EU is China’s third-largest export destination and second-largest source of imports, while China remains the EU’s largest import source and third-largest export destination.
The collaboration between XTransfer and BNP Paribas aims to augment cross-border payment solutions for European SMEs involved in international trade. By leveraging BNP Paribas’ extensive network across Europe, XTransfer will enable its Chinese clients to efficiently collect funds in EUR. This will facilitate direct payments in EUR from European SMEs, minimising foreign exchange complexities and optimising transactional efficiency.
In June 2025, XTransfer formalised its plans to establish a European headquarters in Amsterdam, signing a Letter of Intention with the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency.
The agreement signalled the firm's strategic move to expand its footprint in the European cross-border payments sector. The signing marked a continuation of XTransfer’s international growth strategy.
A company representative and an official from the NFIA jointly signed the letter, underscoring mutual interest in long-term cooperation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions