Xsolla partners with Affirm for optimised payments

Following this announcement, Affirm’s transparent and flexible payment options will be made available to game developers who are using Xsolla’s payments tools in the US, with plans to expand to the regions of Canada and the UK in the coming months.
In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
According to the official press release, Xsolla will power checkouts for several game developers, and now Affirm is automatically available to their players, aiming to enable them to split purchases into interest-free biweekly payments or longer-term monthly installments for carts starting at USD 50. At the same time, whether players are buying games or in-game content, they will have the possibility to select Affirm at checkout, complete a quick and efficient eligibility check, and if approved, choose a secure and personalised payment plan with no late or hidden fees.
Furthermore, by integrating Affirm’s customer-first payment options, Xsolla aims to allow developers to offer their gamers an overall smarter way to pay for the content they love while driving deeper engagement and long-term growth. The process of partnering with Xsolla will also bring an improved way for people to pay by prioritising transparency and personalisation in every transaction.
For developers, this collaboration will provide them with the opportunity to deliver their communities a trusted payment option that can drive engagement and development. At the same time, for players, the collaboration will deliver more control and choice in the way they pay for the content they need and love.
