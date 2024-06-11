Worldwide Cash Express partners with TerraPay

Following this announcement, Worldwide Cash Express and TerraPay are expected to provide clients and customers with the possibility to access a wider range of fast, safe, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions.
In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry at the same time.
Worldwide Cash Express represents a global money transfer and payments company that was developed in order to provide individuals with the capability to connect with acquaintances, families, and loved ones securely, while also managing financing on an international scale. The enterprise has developed an efficient infrastructure to ensure that money reaches its destination, as well as offering competitive exchange rates to maximise the value received by recipients.
TerraPay aims to simplify the movement of money around the world by offering a single connection to an expansive cross-border payments network that is regulated in 31 global markets. The company focuses on connecting a borderless financial world, as well as making payments and transactions in a secure, instant, transparent, and fully compliant way.
The partnership between the companies is expected to enable Worldwide Cash Express to leverage TerraPay’s optimised and secure technology platform, as well as expand its global payment network even more. The financial institution will also focus on providing clients and users with the capability to access and benefit from a broader selection of efficient cross-border payment solutions.
In addition, the strategic deal is set to reflect on the shared vision of offering businesses and customers across the globe improved and secure payment services and tools in order to optimise their experience and accelerate the development of the overall financial landscape.
