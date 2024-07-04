Subscribe
Worldline partners with BKN301

Thursday 4 July 2024 15:10 CET | News

Worldline has announced its partnership with BaaS fintech company BKN301 in order to bring new digital and secure payment solutions to the market. 

Following this announcement, the partnership with Worldline provides BKN301 with a customisable product for the instant issuance of payment cards via an online onboarding procedure, which will enable the company to offer its clients an optimised, simple, and secure experience for activating their cards in just a few simple steps. 

In addition, both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

More information on the announcement

Worldline represents a company that optimises the manner in which businesses of all shapes and sizes accelerate their development journey, in a secure, simple, and fast way. The firm provides improved payment technology, local expertise, as well as a suite of solutions that are customised for multiple markets and industries. 

The collaboration between the companies began in 2022 and it includes BKN301’s integration of Worldline’s services in order to handle Issuing and Acquiring technical processing activities. The company is expected to continue its development process, which is aimed at ensuring an optimised customer experience through providing secure, fast, and reliable payments and transactions. 

Worldline makes available to BKN301 its processing platforms with reference to Acquiring processing activities, while also managing multiple businesses and merchants across the region of Europe and processing several transactions in all functional areas, with incorporations to the main International Payment Circuits. This is set to give BKN301 the possibility to manage its users with a personalised and secure approach. 

In addition, BKN301 is expected to increase the number of improved solutions for the benefit of all its present and future clients, while also further boosting the adoption of digital payment instruments. 

For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


More: Link


