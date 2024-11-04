World App launches new Mini App enabled by Boxo

By introducing the eSIM Mini App, World App and Boxo aim to provide an augmented global connectivity experience for former's users around the globe. In addition, the integration enables World App to benefit from accelerated time-to-market and simplified technical management as Boxo offers an eSIM Mini App that can be implemented into its services through the Boxo Miniapp Platform.
Through a single integration based on the Boxo SDK, World App is set to be able to substantially simplify development, minimise maintenance complexities, and provide a more cohesive user experience. At the same time, the move can enable individuals leveraging World App to purchase and manage eSIMs directly from the app, which in turn improves their ability to stay connected while travelling in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Via Boxo eSIM Mini App, World App provides technology with a simple, secure, and efficient option to access worldwide mobile networks without requiring a physical SIM card.
When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Boxo underlined that the current move allows their company to support World App, aligning with its commitment to enabling Super Apps to provide more value to their users. Boxo’s eSIM Mini App was developed for flexibility, user-friendliness, and scalability, which falls in line with World App and the broader World Network’s objectives regarding advancement and expansion.
Moreover, Boxo eSIM Miniapp is designed for simplified integration, enabling companies such as World App to deliver additional services to users without the complexities that come from developing infrastructure. World App customers can benefit from the capabilities of eSIM, including the ability to manage multiple carriers, select international plans, and activate mobile data on the go, within the app interface they are already familiar with.
