Viva.com activates Cartes Bancaires on Tap to Pay on iPhone in France

Following this announcement, businesses and partners of Viva.com will be enabled to take contactless payments from a potential pool of nearly 76 million cardholders or mobile holders with the use of the CB scheme, while leveraging just an iPhone device and the company’s Viva.com | Terminal application.
Tap to Pay on iPhone with the viva.com | Terminal app represents an important step for the company in the process of providing merchants and traders with secure and fast payment terminals, while also offering convenience, flexibility, simplifying daily operations, and streamlining payments.
With the use of an iPhone device and the viva.com | Terminal app, any merchant and trader based in the region of France will be enabled to accept CB cards with Tap to Pay on iPhone. This will include businesses of all sizes, no matter what industry they work in, or the products they are delivering. From cafes, restaurants, hotels, taxis, retailers, or solo traders, the new launch will enable companies to provide customers with the possibility to pay on the spot or on the go, in a simple and efficient way.
In order to start accepting CB cards with Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants and traders will be required to download the viva.com | Terminal app by using the App Store, on iPhone XS or later running on the latest version of iOS. At checkout, businesses will need to simply present their iPhones to the customers in order to allow them to tap or hold their contactless payment card or other device for digital wallets near the trader’s phone. In addition, Tap to Pay on iPhone was developed in order to leverage a built-in security and privacy suite of features that aim to optimise the manner in which businesses and clients have their data kept private and secure. When the payment is processed, Apple does not store the card numbers, card payment details, or any other private information on the device or Apple servers.
