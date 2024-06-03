Visa, Thunes launch survey on cross-border payment interoperability

Conducted on 233 European payment representatives from financial institutions, banks, fintechs, SaaS, money transfer operators, and payment service providers (PSPs) in five different markets, Visa and Thunes’ survey revealed that companies have conflicted attitudes when it comes to cross-border payment interoperability. This underscores the difficulties many firms handle when integrating across multiple markets and systems.
97% of respondents are confident that their systems are completely or mostly compatible with the method in which international recipients receive funds, while 40% stated losing business due to cross-border payment issues;
Respondents underlined substantial differences in the convenience of issuing payments to endpoints, with bank accounts being ranked the easiest way to provide payments, closely followed by global cards, e-wallets, cash, and local card schemes;
Digital wallets were ranked as the most elusive endpoint for cross-border payments;
Respondents labelled security concerns and payment tracking and processing speed as the main difficulties in integrating payment systems;
Artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to have a significant role in enhancing payment processes, fraud detection, risk management, and customer support. Also, blockchain technology and digital currencies show the potential to enable secure and low-cost transactions.
