Visa partners with Intermex

Thursday 21 December 2023 14:45 CET | News

Omnichannel money transfer services company International Money Express (Intermex) has partnered with Visa to further improve its solutions. 

Through this collaboration, Intermex intends to further extend the money transfer experience for its customers by allowing fast transfers to eligible Visa cards and bank accounts in approximately 20 countries previously underserved. By integrating Visa Direct, the company receives a single point of access to billions of endpoints, which supports the overall enhancement of global money movement by facilitating the delivery of funds to eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets. Moreover, the implementation of Visa Direct into Intermex’s platform enables consumers to leverage the latter’s omnichannel services when sending funds to countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Both Intermex and Visa underlined their shared commitment to supporting the simplification of the global money movement. Their partnership emphasises the benefits of providing fast, secure money transfers within reach for their joint customers. According to Intermex’s officials, the company’s main focus is to deliver reliable, efficient, transparent, and convenient services to customers globally through its omnichannel strategy. By collaborating with Visa, Intermex intends to expand its digital offering and provide more options and flexibility for migrant workers in the US sending funds to their families abroad.

Additionally, the partnership is projected to support Visa with increased transaction volumes, expanding remittance services, as well as raising global presence and consumer base. The service was launched as of the announcement, with customers being able to download the Intermex app from Apple and Google Play app stores.

More information about International Money Express

With its operations based in the US, Intermex leverages proprietary technology to enable consumers to send money from the US, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The company offers the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe, as well as through its stores, mobile app, and website. Transactions are completed and paid through retail and bank locations around the world, with the company having offices in Mexico, Guatemala, and Spain.

Visa’s recent collaborations and developments

To advance its development strategy, Visa entered several partnerships in recent months, including one with TECH5, a digital identity company, to develop digital government systems globally. Through this, the two organisations intended to propose a roadmap that incorporated a series of initiatives and projects that could create a foundation for advancing digital payments, digital identity management, and other ecosystem-driven services.

Moreover, the company announced an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Prosa to accelerate the adoption of secure digital payments in Mexico. As of the announcement, Prosa was set to continue to operate as an independent firm with its technology infrastructure, while Visa intended to expand the company’s product offering with new digital services.

More: Link


