Viamericas launches international bill pay in Guatemala

Wednesday 3 April 2024 14:28 CET | News

International remittance company Viamericas Corporation has launched international bill pay in Guatemala to streamline cross-border bill payments.

 

The new service facilitates payments for various utilities such as cable, residential phone lines, Wi-Fi, water, gas, and electricity, catering to various companies in the region. With this expansion, Viamericas aims to enhance customer control over expenditures in their home countries, facilitating efficient financial management for cross-border families. The service enables individuals to manage bills and expenses seamlessly in Guatemala, streamlining support for their relatives abroad. 

Viamericas' international bill pay platform offers a selection of billers and ensures faster payment processing, with options for same-day processing and express delivery upon request. Customers engaging in transactions through this service can accumulate loyalty points for additional benefits. 

In the company press release, officials from Viamericas talked about the company's commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions designed specifically for customer needs. The introduction of international bill pay in Guatemala reflects Viamericas' ongoing efforts to expand its offerings and provide essential tools for supporting families across borders. Moreover, the international bill pay service is set to extend to additional countries in 2024.

 

More information about Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a licenced money transmitter offering international money transfers, bill payment, check processing, and top-up services through numerous agent locations across the United States. The company press release further details that the company facilitates money transfers to over 280,000 locations in 94 countries. 

Established in 1999, Viamericas strives to help families achieve their financial objectives by providing cost-effective international payment services. Besides its presence in Florida, the company maintains regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centres in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines.


Keywords: remittance, product launch, expansion, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Viamericas
Countries: Guatemala
