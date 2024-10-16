Velera and Arroweye join forces to improve card issuance

Velera serves over 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America.
Officials from Velera have expressed their excitement about including Arroweye services in their portfolio. By supporting Velera’s card diversification strategy, Arroweye’s capabilities will enable the company to improve its time to market and provide a simplified card personalisation experience for its financial institution clients.
Benefits of partnering with Arroweye
Through this long-term partnership, Arroweye will offer Velera and its partner institutions a range of benefits, including:
Rapid market entry for new card programs compared to traditional card manufacturers;
Accelerated change orders, with modifications being made more efficiently;
Increased flexibility, with users benefiting from dynamic card personalisation across various card details, carriers, and inserts, allowing financial institutions to modify any aspect of a card ;
Minimised inventory complexities, as cards are produced, personalised, and fulfilled on demand, removing the need for forecasting and the challenges of managing pre-printed inventory.
Moreover, Arroweye provides a customisable and scalable solution that removes the necessity for pre-printed card inventory. This allows financial institutions, fintech companies, prepaid programs, and others to adapt to market demands and meet customer needs.
By implementing this approach, businesses can reduce waste and optimise their operations. The flexibility offered by Arroweye means cards can be produced on-demand, featuring tailored designs and advanced security features. This works towards upgrading operational efficiency and elevating the customer experience . In addition, the solution integrates with existing systems, ensuring a simplified transition and rapid implementation.
