Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ValidiFI and PDI Technologies unite for smarter payments

Thursday 21 November 2024 13:43 CET | News

ValidiFI, a predictive bank account and payment intelligence provider, has announced a strategic integration with PDI Technologies.

This collaboration will enable real-time bank account validation within the consumer enrollment process for PDI Payments solutions, with an inclusion of GasBuddy, a PDI company.

ValidiFI and PDI Technologies partner to transform digital payments

By selecting ValidiFI as the preferred provider for bank account validation, consumers will have the option to enroll their bank account either through online banking credentials or by manually entering account details. This integration is designed to improve instant consumer approvals, increase fraud detection, and support better risk management by validating bank accounts and assessing customer behavior.

The collaboration is expected to optimise the customer enrollment process and increase the efficiency of pay-by-bank operations, while providing better security for PDI's users. This technology integration underscores the growing commitment of both companies to innovation in payment solutions, ultimately benefiting both consumers and retailers.

Real-time validation drives growth in USD 17.72 trillion digital payments market

The digital payments landscape is expanding rapidly, driven by an increasingly cashless society and the demand for faster, more secure transactions. Global digital payment transaction value is projected to reach USD 17.72 trillion by 2027, with sectors like convenience retail and petroleum wholesale playing a critical role in this growth. These industries require simple, efficient enrollment processes to handle high transaction volumes while ensuring compliance with financial regulations. As a result, technology solutions integrating real-time verification and predictive intelligence are becoming essential to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Real-time account validation is emerging as a cornerstone in modern payment systems. By instantly verifying customer account details, businesses can reduce the risk of payment failures, which currently cost businesses billions annually in operational losses. Moreover, the use of predictive intelligence helps identify patterns in customer behavior, enabling companies to detect potential fraud with greater accuracy. This approach not only safeguards businesses but also fosters consumer trust, creating a better overall payment experience.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , digital payments, banks, online banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: PDI Technologies, ValidiFI
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

PDI Technologies

|

ValidiFI

|
Discover all the Company news on PDI Technologies and other articles related to PDI Technologies in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like