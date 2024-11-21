ValidiFI and PDI Technologies unite for smarter payments

This collaboration will enable real-time bank account validation within the consumer enrollment process for PDI Payments solutions, with an inclusion of GasBuddy, a PDI company.
By selecting ValidiFI as the preferred provider for bank account validation, consumers will have the option to enroll their bank account either through online banking credentials or by manually entering account details. This integration is designed to improve instant consumer approvals, increase fraud detection, and support better risk management by validating bank accounts and assessing customer behavior.
The collaboration is expected to optimise the customer enrollment process and increase the efficiency of pay-by-bank operations, while providing better security for PDI's users. This technology integration underscores the growing commitment of both companies to innovation in payment solutions, ultimately benefiting both consumers and retailers.
The digital payments landscape is expanding rapidly, driven by an increasingly cashless society and the demand for faster, more secure transactions. Global digital payment transaction value is projected to reach USD 17.72 trillion by 2027, with sectors like convenience retail and petroleum wholesale playing a critical role in this growth. These industries require simple, efficient enrollment processes to handle high transaction volumes while ensuring compliance with financial regulations. As a result, technology solutions integrating real-time verification and predictive intelligence are becoming essential to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Real-time account validation is emerging as a cornerstone in modern payment systems. By instantly verifying customer account details, businesses can reduce the risk of payment failures, which currently cost businesses billions annually in operational losses. Moreover, the use of predictive intelligence helps identify patterns in customer behavior, enabling companies to detect potential fraud with greater accuracy. This approach not only safeguards businesses but also fosters consumer trust, creating a better overall payment experience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions