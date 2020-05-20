Sections
News

UW Ventures, Allan Gray make investment into Peach Payments for Africa expansion

Wednesday 20 May 2020 10:29 CET | News

Peach Payments, the electronic payments platform for entrepreneurs, SMEs and large enterprise businesses in South Africa, has raised growth funding to drive its expansion into Africa. 

UW Ventures, in partnership with Allan Gray, has led this latest round of funding to accelerate product development and extend market reach. UW Ventures was joined in this financing round by industry experts as well as existing investors. 

Peach Payments is enabling South African businesses to accelerate online commerce solutions and transform or pivot during Covid-19. 

Peach Payments has established itself as a leader in online payment solutions with significant market share in the enterprise space, and a fast-growing SME base. This is aligned with UW Ventures and Allan Gray’s ethos of enabling SME growth and investing into South African entrepreneurs. 

Peach Payments enables global ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento and offers APIs for customized integrations. As a South African first, Peach Payments now allows entrepreneurs to use the Wix platform to build online businesses with card processing and EFT solutions. 


