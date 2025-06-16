U.S. Bank and Fiserv launch integrated Agent Card Issuance solution

Fiserv provides a range of solutions for its clients, including account processing, digital banking, card issuer processing, payments, ecommerce, merchant services, and Clover, which is an advanced point-of-sale system.
U.S. Bank's Elan Financial Services credit card program will be integrated into Fiserv's Credit Choice solution, with new features set to launch in late 2025. Credit Choice enables financial institutions to offer a branded, digital credit card program aimed at both consumers and small business cardholders.
This partnership will optimise the Credit Choice solution by incorporating integrated digital technology from the Elan Credit Card program. The updated solution will merge debit and credit card account information, allowing both consumer and small business cardholders to access their services through their financial institution's digital card management platform. Customers will benefit from improved accessibility, as they will have all their credit and debit card information in one location. Additionally, financial institutions will have streamlined processes for onboarding and servicing cardholders, which will reduce friction and increase the ability to establish new card relationships.
The collaboration is set to begin this summer, featuring an integrated technology under development, with a complete portfolio conversion expected by the end of 2025. During this time, Fiserv will provide ongoing support, training, and program engagement while onboarding new financial institutions to Credit Choice.
The upgraded Credit Choice program will be available to banks and credit unions in the US through a new or existing partnership with Fiserv. Users of this platform will benefit from Elan’s reliable suite of agent-issuing capabilities. Furthermore, Fiserv’s digital card solutions for both consumer and business card management, as well as expense management, will be integrated in the first half of 2026.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions