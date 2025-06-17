Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Unzer rolls out with Wero from EPI

Tuesday 17 June 2025 13:22 CET | News

Unzer, a payment platform for SMEs in Germany, Austria, and beyond, has partnered with the European Payments Initiative (EPI).

 

With the collaboration, Unzer aims to support the launch of Wero, a new European digital payment method. Wero is a mobile wallet offering instant A2A payments, aiming to deliver a secure and sovereign way for people to pay and shop across Europe.

Unzer rolls out with Wero from EPI

 

Connecting payments across Europe

Launched last summer, Wero is available for P2P payments in Germany, France, and Belgium, with plans to expand to support ecommerce, mobile commerce, and POS transactions.

The payment platform aims to help merchants connect to the wallet’s services, starting with ecommerce and mobile commerce in September 2025. The offerings will be available through UnzerOne, Unzer’s embedded platform, which enables businesses to accept Wero across all sales channels by utilising a single payment provider, without complex tech.

By integrating Wero, Unzer takes a step forward in its mission to simplify commerce and accelerate digital adoption for SMEs by offering a payment method that is local, secure, and built in Europe for Europe.

Wero chose to collaborate with Unzer to leverage its merchant network and flexible platform. The EPI welcomes Unzi to its community, committed to making payments more connected and convenient across the continent.

Other developments from Unzer

In February 2025, the company launched a direct bank transfer solution in partnership with Mastercard. The solution was rolled out in Germany first and worked in all SEPA countries, allowing users to pay directly from their bank accounts without needing a credit or debit card.

At the time, Unzer also planned to offer a white-label option, enabling merchants to personalise the checkout process to match their brand. This will build trust and loyalty with customers, reduce cart abandonment rates, and create a more convenient shopping experience for their customers.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: e-wallet, payment methods, SMEs, A2A payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Unzer
Countries: Austria, Europe, Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Unzer

|
Discover all the Company news on Unzer and other articles related to Unzer in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like