Unzer rolls out with Wero from EPI

With the collaboration, Unzer aims to support the launch of Wero, a new European digital payment method. Wero is a mobile wallet offering instant A2A payments, aiming to deliver a secure and sovereign way for people to pay and shop across Europe.
Launched last summer, Wero is available for P2P payments in Germany, France, and Belgium, with plans to expand to support ecommerce, mobile commerce, and POS transactions.
The payment platform aims to help merchants connect to the wallet’s services, starting with ecommerce and mobile commerce in September 2025. The offerings will be available through UnzerOne, Unzer’s embedded platform, which enables businesses to accept Wero across all sales channels by utilising a single payment provider, without complex tech.
By integrating Wero, Unzer takes a step forward in its mission to simplify commerce and accelerate digital adoption for SMEs by offering a payment method that is local, secure, and built in Europe for Europe.
Wero chose to collaborate with Unzer to leverage its merchant network and flexible platform. The EPI welcomes Unzi to its community, committed to making payments more connected and convenient across the continent.
In February 2025, the company launched a direct bank transfer solution in partnership with Mastercard. The solution was rolled out in Germany first and worked in all SEPA countries, allowing users to pay directly from their bank accounts without needing a credit or debit card.
At the time, Unzer also planned to offer a white-label option, enabling merchants to personalise the checkout process to match their brand. This will build trust and loyalty with customers, reduce cart abandonment rates, and create a more convenient shopping experience for their customers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
