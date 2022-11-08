Unzer builds unified commerce platform, UnzerOne

A modular platform, UnzerOne merges sales, payments, and marketing activities across different channels and applications into one, central system. With it, merchants will be enabled to have their processes be more efficient and integration will be done in an easier manner, whereas customers will be able to benefit from a simplified shopping experience despite where they shop or how they pay.
UnzerOne brings data in real time, together in one platform, and merchants are enabled to use a dashboard for viewing their revenue, information on inventories and orders, as well as their customers’ preferences when it comes to products or payments. With this, merchants can in turn deploy both products and personnel in a more efficient and effective manner, with the platform becoming a focal point for customer, sales, and product data. A key benefit that is offered to merchants is the option of integrating their online shop with the platform; this enables companies to sell their products and services via Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, Google Shopping, amongst other channels, without there being a need for updating multiple systems. This helps simplify the process and is believed to help save both time and money.
Company representatives have stated that, although unified commerce and payment is something that is being talked about within the industry, a rather small number of companies are implementing it fully, something that the company is looking to tackle with the UnzerOne offering as it provides merchants with a vast range of features aimed at simplifying their day-to-day operations, from the interface to the tax office, data-driven inventory planning, to personalised newsletters for customers.
Unzer officials have explained in the company’s press release that currently, a multitude of merchants use a variety of application when it comes to their sales, payments, fulfilment, and finance processes, most of which are either integrated in a poor manner or not integrated at all. Concomitantly, an increased amount of data is generated from said activities, with only the enterprises that collect and structure data being able to utilise it to gain insights and direct them at improving operations and, implicitly, customer experience. With their technology, the company is looking to enable merchants to generate these insights and help them benefit from them. In the last past years, the consumer shopping behaviour has seen a lot of changes, and customers nowadays have come to expect to be addressed individually and to experience a seamless shopping experience, no matter the place in which they shop, how they pay for, or take delivery of their products.
Being a platform where sensitive financial and personal data is handled, UnzerOne was built having data protection and security as a guiding principle. The UnzerOne payment infrastructure is PCI-DSS level 1 certified, with an ISO/IEC 27001 certification process planned for 2023. Furthermore, all activities on the platform are monitored by a security team at all times, equipped to handle malicious attempts of any type.
The first product that is entirely operated within the dedicated technical infrastructure is Unzer’s mobile POS solution, which was launched in September 2022. Combining a POS system, receipt printer, and scanner in one, the POS Go solution enables merchants to accept payments anywhere. Merchants can view their revenue and other statistics, save receipts digitally, and add new loyalty programmes by having the mobile solution connected to the platform via the cloud. This also allows for discounts to be applied in a direct manner, and collections by the customer and returns can also be recorded. New channels, services, and payment methods can be added in an easy manner, if needed, no complicated integration being necessary.
A separate solution for small and medium-sized companies is set to be launched by the end of 2022, as Unzer is looking to use the platform to offer additional services that merchants cand add in a flexible manner, similar to how an app store works.
Company officials have stated that with UnzerOne, they are looking to offer companies with a secure way to manage all their sales channels and payment methods, adding that they are aiming to further expand unified commerce solutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions