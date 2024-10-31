Unlimit partners with SHOPLINE to drive Chinese merchants' expansion globally

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to support the global growth of Chinese brands by optimising the cross-border payment solutions available to merchants and traders. Unlimit and SHOPLINE will assist Chinese merchants in the process of expanding their worldwide reach through the integration of new payment processes.
In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
China’s ecommerce market is currently continuing to develop, with cross-border sales contributing significantly to its ongoing growth. As Chinese brands focus on their international expansion process, Unlimit and SHOPLINE’s collaboration is expected to optimise the manner in which this trend develops, providing the necessary infrastructure to help businesses achieve a wider reach and accelerated success.
At the same time, the strategic deal reflects the shared vision of providing ecommerce traders with secure and efficient payment tools that are necessary in the process of broadening the international presence of businesses, as well as their goal of undergoing challenges and difficulties. Furthermore, the partnership with Unlimit follows the approach of focusing on customer needs, giving SHOPLINE the possibility to provide businesses with more high-quality payment options and bringing more opportunities to the last mile of cross-border ecommerce.
For more information about Unlimit, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions