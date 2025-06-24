Unlimit expands partnership with Visa in Mexico

The company can now collaborate with co-brand partners, including financial institutions, retailers, or fintechs, and offer them an economic infrastructure that facilitates the launch of payment products throughout Latin America.
Unlimit’s co-brand solution enables businesses to optimise the time required to launch a white-label financial product while simplifying the integration process with its API-driven technology. Unlimit solutions include various financial services, such as payment processing, card issuance, BaaS, and multi-currency business accounts.
Fintechs in Mexico and the LATAM region have become a key factor in promoting financial inclusion. According to a Mastercard study, the number of fintechs in the region has increased by 304% since 2017, with over 3.000 companies now operating across 26 countries. This rapid growth is optimising access to banking, credit, and financial tools.
In March 2025, Unlimit expanded its portfolio by partnering with Doto to support growth and optimise payment approval rates.
Following this announcement, the partnership was expected to optimise Doto’s payment processing capabilities by augmenting transaction acceptance rates, increasing high-risk transaction recovery rates, and reducing bank rejections.
Additionally, Unlimit’s payment services were set to enable Doto to rapidly increase its market share in already existing verticals, as well as support its expansion into new channels. Both companies continued to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the industry's regulatory requirements and laws.
