Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Uber introduces package return services

Friday 6 October 2023 13:30 CET | News

American ride-hailing company Uber has announced the introduction of package return services within Uber Connect for customers in the US.


Through this launch, Uber aims to simplify the way its customers send packages they need to return, eliminating the need to go to the post office. With the new Return a Package feature, users can request a courier to pick up a prepaid and sealed package and drop it off at a local post office, UPS, or FedEx. 

American ride-hailing company Uber has announced the introduction of package return services with Uber Connect for its customers in the US.

 

More information about the launch

Customers can also track their package in real-time in the Uber app, with the courier sending a visual confirmation or photo of the receipt when the drop-off is completed. Uber imposed a flat USD 5 fee for the service, while Uber One members pay USD 3. As of the announcement, Return a Package is available in the Uber and Uber Eats apps for customers in 4,950 cities throughout the US, including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

According to research from the National Retail Federation, 79% of shoppers under 30 think that mail returns are somewhat bothering. Uber based its new service on the data presented in the study, with the launch taking place before the holiday season to simplify the return experience for its customers. Return a Package aims to reduce the time and effort related to sending items back, as well as to accelerate the process of refunds.

Uber Connect is an option that enables users to request a driver to transport their packages to an individual waiting at a designated drop-off location. The service is designed for local delivery, typically covering a single geographical area. Uber Connect can also be used by businesses to offer same-day delivery, and transfer documents, supplies, and equipment across sites or offices. 

Uber’s latest developments

Recently, Uber entered multiple partnerships, including one with Getir, a Turkey-based quick commerce player, to launch a new grocery delivery service in the UK. Through this collaboration, Uber Eats’ users receive an extended range of groceries on tap, having access to over 2,000 products, with deliveries expected to be made in minutes. The two companies aim to cover markets where they currently operate, with plans to expand their services to Germany and the Netherlands in the upcoming period.

During the same period, Uber Eats announced the acceptance of additional payment options for its food delivery platform. Furthermore, the company aims to roll out an AI-powered assistant to help users find deals and explore food options. Planned to be introduced in 2023 or early 2024, the platform is set to feature a dedicated section that displays promotional offers. This aims to enhance user convenience and experience in the competitive food delivery markets.

At the beginning of September 2023, PayPal extended its multi-year collaboration with Uber, acting as its strategic partner for its worldwide expansion and scalability. The deal develops its partnership’s areas to include additional processing through PayPal Braintree, alternative domestic debit network routing, instant driver, and courier payouts to PayPal and Venmo, as well as custom support for new business lines. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, mobile payments, product launch, delivery, online platform, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Uber
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Uber

|
Discover all the Company news on Uber and other articles related to Uber in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like