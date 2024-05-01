Subscribe
TransUnion credit report available for customers

Wednesday 1 May 2024 09:55 CET | News

Global insights and information company TransUnion has announced that consumers can receive their free credit report following the launch of Credit Data Smart (CDS). 

As per the information detailed in the press release, TransUnion enabled consumers to obtain their free credit report from the company as of the introduction of CDS, a multiple credit reference agency operating model launched by the Industry Associations. The company works towards ensuring that each individual is represented in the marketplace by offering an actionable view of consumers. TransUnion’s acquisitions and technology investments support the company in developing solutions that extend beyond credit into sectors such as marketing, fraud, risk, and advanced analytics.

More information on the announcement

The CDS model allows each Hong Kong-based consumer to obtain a free credit report from TransUnion once every twelve months, with the latter encouraging individuals to leverage this capability to regularly monitor their credit reports. By maintaining an adequate credit profile, consumers are set to be able to effectively manage their finances, access increased opportunities, and achieve financial wellness. Additionally, they can make more informed financial decisions and take proactive measures to enhance their creditworthiness, thus allowing them to pursue their objectives, including buying a property, starting a business, or finding a new job. Also, monitoring their credit reports improved personal data security, while serving as a preventive method against identity theft and fraudulent credit applications.

Furthermore, representatives from TransUnion underlined that, by engaging in regular credit monitoring, individuals can develop healthy credit habits and protect themselves against potential identity theft and fraud. With the launch of CDS, consumers can support this habit and obtain their annual free credit report via the new ecosystem. The press release also mentions that credit reports under CDS can be requested via the TransUnion Mobile App or at the company’s customer service counter. 

