Tide to launch in Germany

Wednesday 13 March 2024 10:51 CET | News

UK-based financial platform Tide has announced its plan to expand in the region of Germany as part of its development strategy in the continent of Europe. 

Following this announcement, Tide is expected to provide its suite of tools and expertise to customers and clients in the region of Germany, while focusing on meeting their needs, preferences, and demands in the ever-evolving market, as well as remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local industry. 

Germany is set to become Tide’s second market outside of the UK, following its expansion in India, which took place in 2022 . 

 

More information on Tide’s expansion strategy

In the region of the UK, Tide was developed in order to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with several solutions needed for their development, such as finance function, highly and securely connected finance, or admin products that could save members and customers time, money, and resources. The company also delivers a comprehensive range of tools, from business current accounts to accounting as well. 

As the German financial sector is rapidly evolving and the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financial services system is dominated by large traditional banks and financial institutions, Tide is expected to deliver its simple, optimised, and safe offer in order to meet the needs of small businesses in Germany as it does in the region of the UK. 

In addition, the company will use its understanding of the pain points and challenges of small firms, the self-employed, and freelancers in order to accelerate the process of reducing financial and administrative management burdens by leveraging its business financial platform. Furthermore, Tide will continue to provide its services across all of its markets in order to contribute to the overall growth of the financial landscape. 

Following its expansion in Germany, potential members and clients will be enabled to join the waiting list for Tide with the use of its application, which is set to become available in the following months. Customers will be given the possibility to access Tide’s Business Account and card products while leveraging its full platform offerings and capabilities as well. These include tools from invoicing to cash flow forecasting, all being rolled out step by step, in a safe and efficient manner. 



