Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Thunes launches Pay-to-Card solution

Tuesday 29 October 2024 12:15 CET | News

Singapore-based cross-border payment solutions provider Thunes has announced the launch of its Pay-to-Card solution, with the company expanding its global reach. 

By introducing the new service, Thunes works towards broadening its Global Direct Network’s reach, connecting members to 15 billion cards globally, including Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay, making cross-border payments more efficient, accessible, and optimised.

Thunes launches Pay-to-Card solution

Expanded global footprint

Through this new development, Thunes intends to extend its global reach for real-time payouts to 22 billion endpoints worldwide, adding to its existing capability to pay directly and instantly into 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts via a single technical connection. The launch of Pay-to-Card enables Thunes to continue to advance the payment landscape by providing members with access to a diverse financial ecosystem, bridging the gap between payment interoperability and real-time global money movement. Also, Thunes’ Pay-to-Card service comes as an addition to the company’s Pay-to-Wallet and Pay-to-Bank suite of offerings.

Moreover, supported by Thunes’ technology suite, which includes its Direct Global Network, SmartX Treasury System, and Fortress Compliance Platform, members can benefit from increased control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when conducting transactions worldwide. These solutions focus on simplifying the cross-border payment process, offering security and transparency while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Thunes underlined that the move represents a substantial advancement for their company in its efforts to expand its global reach and drive innovation in the global payments landscape. The Pay-to-Card solution allows members to conduct real-time payouts to cards globally, leveraging the same connection that offers access to mobile wallets and bank accounts. Furthermore, the launch intends to solidify Thunes’ position in the cross-border payment industry as the company continues to grow its footprint and support diverse payment needs across several markets, such as Super Apps, Gig Economy, and Money Transmitters.

For more information about Thunes, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, expansion, cross-border payments, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Thunes
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Thunes

|
Discover all the Company news on Thunes and other articles related to Thunes in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like