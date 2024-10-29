Thunes launches Pay-to-Card solution

By introducing the new service, Thunes works towards broadening its Global Direct Network’s reach, connecting members to 15 billion cards globally, including Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay, making cross-border payments more efficient, accessible, and optimised.
Through this new development, Thunes intends to extend its global reach for real-time payouts to 22 billion endpoints worldwide, adding to its existing capability to pay directly and instantly into 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts via a single technical connection. The launch of Pay-to-Card enables Thunes to continue to advance the payment landscape by providing members with access to a diverse financial ecosystem, bridging the gap between payment interoperability and real-time global money movement. Also, Thunes’ Pay-to-Card service comes as an addition to the company’s Pay-to-Wallet and Pay-to-Bank suite of offerings.
Moreover, supported by Thunes’ technology suite, which includes its Direct Global Network, SmartX Treasury System, and Fortress Compliance Platform, members can benefit from increased control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when conducting transactions worldwide. These solutions focus on simplifying the cross-border payment process, offering security and transparency while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Thunes underlined that the move represents a substantial advancement for their company in its efforts to expand its global reach and drive innovation in the global payments landscape. The Pay-to-Card solution allows members to conduct real-time payouts to cards globally, leveraging the same connection that offers access to mobile wallets and bank accounts. Furthermore, the launch intends to solidify Thunes’ position in the cross-border payment industry as the company continues to grow its footprint and support diverse payment needs across several markets, such as Super Apps, Gig Economy, and Money Transmitters.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions