The Paypers releases the new Global Open Banking Report 2020

The Paypers has released a new edition of the Global Open Banking Report 2020 that depicts the sinuous, but steady road that goes beyond Open Banking - into the Open Finance and Open Data Economy
Building upon previous editions, The Global Open Banking Report 2020 presents how Open Banking has developed over the last four years and follows the journey towards Open Finance and Open Data Economy.
The report is dedicated to banks, fintechs, treasures, challengers, regulators, technology providers, payments solution providers, APIs developers, corporates, SMEs, (e)commerce, and marketplaces solution providers interested in learning more about the trends that shape the Open Banking industry, how companies are looking to develop new services for consumers and businesses, who are the key players in Open Banking, and what are their core offerings.
Download the report to find insights into:
The global evolution of Open Banking
Traditionally, banks have taken an inside-out approach to business and have designed products and services for customers based on internal business models, with little regard to the customer’s needs. But openness is disrupting the banking industry.
Open Banking promising use cases and propositions
Coupled with technological progress, changes in consumer behaviour, competition, regulations, Open Banking forces banks to open up to provide personal, instant, relevant, and seamless services for both end-consumers and businesses (corporates, SMEs, etc.).
Who are the Open Banking accelerators?
Open Banking is seen as a partnership and cooperation model that is enabled by Open APIs, where the banks and their partners work together to provide the best solutions to the customer and work on a revenue sharing model.
Lessons for making open finance a success
Open Finance is built on the Open Banking principles; however, it is only going to reach its potential if there are regulatory principles in place. Open Finance needs to address some problems, such as infrastructure issues and API standardisation.
Furthermore, the risk and challenges associated with Open Finance are mainly related to data access, the misuse of data, and ensuring that Open Finance protects consumers and builds trust among them. Still, this shouldn’t stop the initiative’s progress, especially if we think of the digital customer experience as a key differentiator and the competition coming from bigtechs like Apple, Google, Tencent, and Ant Group who are increasingly moving into financial services.
Worldwide current state of affairs of Open Banking
All in all, it is vital that we build upon the lessons learnt from the rollout of Open Banking in other parts of the world, and utilise our existing learnings, assets, and capabilities, to realise the transformative potential of Open Finance.
Besides the editorials, grouped under features such as Open Banking enablers, API connectivity for payment initiation, API connectivity for data retrieval & value-added data solutions and services, Consent management, TPP checking & repository, End-user solutions and propositions, Fraud/risk/security, and Bank in the box/banking-as-a-service/core banking infrastructure, the Open Banking Report 2020 has put together an insightful and unique outlay of the global Open Banking ecosystem in the guise of a thorough global infographic and industry mapping of the key solution providers and their core offerings and solutions.
The Report is endorsed by leading industry consultancies and associations including Holland FinTech, INNOPAY, and Plug And Play.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions