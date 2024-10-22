Telr expands online payment services to Jordan and Bahrain

With this move, businesses in both countries will now be able to access Telr’s payment solutions, which aim to simplify online transactions and support local enterprises in broadening their customer reach.
The expansion allows Jordanian and Bahraini businesses to accept payments online, manage transactions efficiently, and tap into both local and global markets. Telr’s entry into these countries is in response to the increasing reliance on ecommerce, driven by high internet usage in both regions. Jordan’s entrepreneurial landscape and Bahrain’s technologically adept population are seen as key drivers for the adoption of Telr’s payment systems.
Officials from Telr emphasised the importance of these markets, stating that the company aims to provide local businesses with secure and flexible tools that meet the needs of the modern digital economy. They expressed confidence that Telr’s offerings, which include enhanced security features and customisable payment options, would facilitate growth for businesses in Jordan and Bahrain.
Telr representatives also highlighted that Telr's platform, which integrates multiple payment methods, is designed to meet the evolving demands of digital commerce in the region. They anticipate that Telr’s presence will contribute to economic growth and digital transformation in both markets.
Founded in 2014, Telr has established itself in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, providing businesses with access to a wide range of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and others. The company also offers financial services such as QR codes, merchant financing, and BNPL options to meet the needs of the e-commerce industry.
Beyond its core payment processing services, the company provides additional features such as social commerce tools, digital invoicing, recurring payments, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services. The payment gateway also maintains stringent security standards, including PCI DSS Level 1 and NESA certifications.
