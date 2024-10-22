Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Telr expands online payment services to Jordan and Bahrain

Tuesday 22 October 2024 13:54 CET | News

Online payment gateway Telr has announced its expansion into Jordan and Bahrain to support digital transformation in the MENA region’s ecommerce sector.

 

With this move, businesses in both countries will now be able to access Telr’s payment solutions, which aim to simplify online transactions and support local enterprises in broadening their customer reach. 

The expansion allows Jordanian and Bahraini businesses to accept payments online, manage transactions efficiently, and tap into both local and global markets. Telr’s entry into these countries is in response to the increasing reliance on ecommerce, driven by high internet usage in both regions. Jordan’s entrepreneurial landscape and Bahrain’s technologically adept population are seen as key drivers for the adoption of Telr’s payment systems.

 

Online payment gateway Telr has announced its expansion into Jordan and Bahrain to support digital transformation in the MENA region’s ecommerce sector.

 

Telr’s impact on digital commerce in Jordan and Bahrain 

Officials from Telr emphasised the importance of these markets, stating that the company aims to provide local businesses with secure and flexible tools that meet the needs of the modern digital economy. They expressed confidence that Telr’s offerings, which include enhanced security features and customisable payment options, would facilitate growth for businesses in Jordan and Bahrain. 

Telr representatives also highlighted that Telr's platform, which integrates multiple payment methods, is designed to meet the evolving demands of digital commerce in the region. They anticipate that Telr’s presence will contribute to economic growth and digital transformation in both markets. 

Founded in 2014, Telr has established itself in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, providing businesses with access to a wide range of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and others. The company also offers financial services such as QR codes, merchant financing, and BNPL options to meet the needs of the e-commerce industry. 

Beyond its core payment processing services, the company provides additional features such as social commerce tools, digital invoicing, recurring payments, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services. The payment gateway also maintains stringent security standards, including PCI DSS Level 1 and NESA certifications.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, payments , ecommerce, digitalisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Telr
Countries: Bahrain, Jordan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Telr

|
Discover all the Company news on Telr and other articles related to Telr in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like