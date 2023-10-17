Subscribe
TAP Air Portugal launches TAP Miles&Go American Express Card with Cardless

Tuesday 17 October 2023

Cardless, a US-based fintech company, and TAP Air Portugal have partnered to announce the launch of the TAP Miles&Go American Express Card. 

As per the press release, this partnership is set to mark TAP's debut in the US credit card market while expanding Cardless' global airline portfolio. The credit card, underwritten by First Electronic Bank, would now be available to consumers in the US through the American Express network. 


Moreover, cardholders are able to receive 3x miles on TAP Air Portugal purchases, 2x miles on ride-share, hotels and car rentals, and 1x miles on all other purchases. The card has a USD 79 annual fee and includes a variety of offerings including preferred boarding, two TAP Premium Lounge access passes per year, and two extra checked bags per year. Cardholders will also be able to earn one status mile for every five miles earned from spend, up to 10,000 miles per year. This is intended to serve as a fast-track to both TAP Miles&Go Status, as well as Star Alliance silver or gold status. 

More about Cardless 

Cardless is a credit card company that works on cobrand credit card product development. In May 2023, the fintech announced its raise of USD 75 million three-year credit facility in a debt deal made with i80 Group. Following the deal, a warehouse facility would be built in order to give Cardless the possibility to fund customer receivables, as well as to improve its development process and its partnerships with globally recognised businesses and brands.  

In July 2022, Cardless partnered with American Express to enable US travel providers and retailers to launch digital-first cards. Similar to the partnership with TAP, customers would be able to receive rewards from their preferred brands and access some of American Express’ benefits, including Amex Offers and Global Dining Access. American Express officials had stated that brands want to give their customers a more personalised experience and engage with them more deeply, and their relationship with Cardless makes that possible by offering their customers access to benefits and protections from American Express. 

