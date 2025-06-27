Subscribe
SWIVEL partners with Paydoff

Friday 27 June 2025 12:42 CET | News

SWIVEL has announced its partnership with Paydoff in order to enable financial institutions to improve collections operations and offer frictionless member experiences.

Following this announcement, the integration with Paydoff is expected to support the goal of modernising collections while offering more flexibility to their members by combining automation, personalisation, and secure payment options into one experience.

Furthermore, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

SWIVEL and Paydoff partner to empower financial institutions

More information on the SWIVEL x Paydoff partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration will provide new benefits to financial institutions, including streamlined collections (SWIVEL’s end-to-end digital payment platforms will integrate with Paydoff’s collections automation and engagement tools, as the unified solution will allow credit unions to manage collections more effectively and efficiently within a simplified workflow) and an overall optimised member experience. 

In addition, the integration will ensure that credit union members receive the right message at the right time through the right channel through the use of Paydoff’s Collections Engagement and Automation platform. Powered by ML, this personalised approach is expected to give members the possibility to interact with their credit union on their own terms, without the need to speak to a live agent. This process aims to minimise friction and improve their overall experience.

The partnership will deliver optimised solutions (SWIVEL’s secure, flexible, and user-friendly payment services were developed to offer a streamlined repayment process, while also supporting a variety of payment methods and ensuring convenience and ease of use for account holders, borrowers, and staff alike), as well as data-driven insights. The collaboration will equip credit unions with rich analytics and actionable insights, aiming to allow smarter decisions and more effective collections strategies in order to deliver improved operational performance and reduced delinquency rates.


