Survey reveals key payment preferences trends

The survey revealed that both globally and in India, users prioritise factors such as design, convenience, and sustainability in their payment methods. Globally, 72% of respondents expressed an interest in card design, with 83% preferring metal cards and 84% favouring numberless physical cards for security reasons. In India, 95% showed interest in metal cards, with 75% valuing their elegant design and 55% noting their distinctiveness.
Digital payment cards are widely used, with 71% of global respondents and 83% of Indian users already relying on them. Additionally, 87% of Indian users expressed interest in adopting digital cards on their mobile devices within the next three years.
Security and convenience emerged as critical factors for users worldwide. These were cited by 68% of respondents both globally and in India. Payment habits showed that 57% of global users and 55% of Indian users prefer digital wallets, although physical cards are still used regularly. In India, there is also significant interest in biometric fingerprint cards, with 73% of respondents aware of them and 83% willing to pay for these cards due to their perceived security and convenience benefits.
Sustainability also plays a crucial role in consumer choices. Globally, 69% prefer eco-friendly cards, with 71% willing to recycle expired cards. In India, 75% prefer eco-friendly payment options, and 70% of respondents would switch banks to access such cards. Interest in metal cards remains strong, with 95% of Indian users expressing enthusiasm.
Representatives from IST noted that the company aims to stay at the forefront of the industry's evolution. They noted that consumers expect innovative and secure payment solutions, and it is IST's responsibility to deliver on these expectations by continuously enhancing its product offerings.
IDEMIA Secure Transactions remains focused on providing both physical and digital payment solutions, ensuring security through technologies like cryptography and tokenization. The company also emphasises sustainability through its GREENPAY initiative, which includes eco-friendly payment materials such as recycled PVC and regenerative digital solutions such as the GREENPAY Wallet.
For more information about IDEMIA, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions