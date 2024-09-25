Sunbit, Stripe to provide BNPL to more in-person services

As part of the collaboration with Stripe, Sunbit is set to bring its technology solutions to more in-person service businesses, including healthcare, home services, automotive parts, service and repairs, med spa, eyewear, and pet care, among others. In addition, the agreement between the two companies equips merchants processing payments on Stripe with Sunbit’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, allowing them to meet the preferences, demands, and needs of their users.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions