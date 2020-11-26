|
Stripe in talks for funding at USD 70 bln valuation or more

Thursday 26 November 2020 14:16 CET | News

Stripe has initiated talks to raise a new funding round valuing it higher than its last private valuation of USD 36 billion.

According to PaymentsSource, the valuation being discussed could account more than USD 70 billion or significantly higher, at as much as USD 100 billion. However, negotiations are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee the funding round will be completed.

Overall, during the pandemic, the company has benefited with more shoppers turning to ecommerce. Besides, Stripe continuously expanded its offerings during 2020, starting a card-issuing service for US-based clients and agreeing to acquire Nigerian startup Paystack to expand in Africa.

Stripe’s software is used by businesses to accept payments. According to its website, Stripe’s customers include Amazon.com, Salesforce.com, Lyft, and Instacart.


