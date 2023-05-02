Spryker, TreviPay partner for B2B payments

The collaboration will see TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network integrated into Spryker’s digital commerce and marketplace platform.
Within the continuously changing business landscape, digital commerce sellers are on the lookout for flexible, secure, and experienced technology partners to future-proof payment experiences and build customer loyalty. When merchants provide payment terms, accessible credit, and digitised invoicing, they help simplify and expedite spending for buyers.
TreviPay research showcases that 74% of B2B buyers would purchase with a competitor should their vendor’s ecommerce store be unable to keep up with their purchasing expectations as a buyer. The announcement also details that with an emphasis on loyalty-building payment experiences, providing trade credit via TreviPay can help increase cash flow for B2B merchants, freeing up working capital for different value-driving activities.
Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay advised that to support the digitisation of B2B transactions, sellers should meet buyer expectations for payment choices at checkout without sacrificing operational efficiency. As per their statement, the strategic partnership with Spryker’s composable platform is set to assist merchants with simplifying the purchasing process for their business buyers with B2B-specific checkout APIs for incorporating trade credit and automated invoicing functions.
When talking about keeping pace with B2B buyer expectations for merchants to offer simplified payment experiences, the TreviPay integration is set to enable Spryker’s B2B clients to provide increased payment choice and invoicing convenience at checkout. Following their joining of TreviPay’s invoicing network, merchants are to be able to increase sales while having cross-border complexity eliminated and regulatory requirements met automatically when expanding marketplace sales into new geographies.
