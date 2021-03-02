Spreedly launches new partnership programme for payment service providers

According to the press release, the partnership programme was created to further support a vision for a diversified and inclusive payments ecosystem – one offering connectivity and flexibility for all players, including payment service providers globally. Through Spreedly’s unique position this programme will help drive faster customer acquisition, stronger revenue growth for its participants, and increased value to merchants, platforms, and other shared customers.
The partnership programme includes a strategic level of relationship, the Preferred Partner tier. Spreedly and Preferred Partners engage closely to build better, more holistic payments solutions. By partnering with Spreedly, PSPs further extend their global reach and accelerate the onboarding of new merchants and platforms – cutting the time to transaction to days from weeks.
Furthermore, the partnership programme provides gateways and other PSPs with access to a variety of resources depending on their participation level including technical support for integrations to the Spreedly Payments Orchestration Platform, marketing initiatives, and sales engagement. Besides, the programme’s inaugural Preferred Partners include PayPal and Stripe.
