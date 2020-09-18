|
Splitit to offer instalment payments to professional services firms with QuickFee

Friday 18 September 2020 09:45 CET | News

Splitit Payments has announced a new partnership deal with QuickFee to allow accounting and law firms in the US and Australia to offer instalment payments on their credit cards.  

 

QuickFee’s PayLater option provides professional service firms a way to make sure they get paid within their terms, while allowing their clients to take up to 12 months to pay their invoices, at no cost to the firm. Clients benefit the flexibility of monthly installments over a period that suits their cash flow, and the firm gets paid up-front and in full.

The new service will be available for QuickFee’s existing and new customers to opt-in to in the coming weeks. Splitit will be integrated directly to QuickFee’s payments portal, complementing the existing financing offering to clients and firms. The professional services firm sends its client an invoice, the client selects the interest-free installment payment option and enters their credit card details to pay in four installments. 

Splitit is a payment method solution enabling customers to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee free monthly payments, without additional registrations or applications.  

QuickFee Australia was founded in 2009 and developed a payment gateway for Australian accounting and law firms allowing them to accept monthly payment plans, where clients of professional services firms obtain finance online from QuickFee to facilitate payments to the firm in full.


