Splitit to offer instalment payments to professional services firms with QuickFee

Splitit Payments has announced a new partnership deal with QuickFee to allow accounting and law firms in the US and Australia to offer instalment payments on their credit cards.
The new service will be available
for QuickFee’s existing and new customers to opt-in to in the coming weeks.
Splitit will be integrated directly to QuickFee’s payments portal,
complementing the existing financing offering to clients and firms. The
professional services firm sends its client an invoice, the client selects the
interest-free installment payment option and enters their credit card details
to pay in four installments.
Splitit is a payment method solution enabling customers
to pay for purchases with an existing debit or credit card by splitting the
cost into interest and fee free monthly payments, without additional
registrations or applications.
QuickFee Australia was founded in 2009 and
developed a payment gateway for Australian accounting and law firms allowing
them to accept monthly payment plans, where clients of professional services
firms obtain finance online from QuickFee to facilitate payments to the firm in
full.
