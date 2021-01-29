Sokin, Mastercard partner in South Asia to expand fixed-price payments service

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, Mastercard’s global network and extensive reach in South Asia will allow millions of people to access Sokin’s instant payment network using Mastercard’s trusted and secure digital banking solutions and card services.
Furthermore, starting in June 2021, Sokin will offer consumers unlimited international money transfers and payments with no mark-up on transactions or hidden fees. Its proprietary technology makes the process easy – from the onboarding of customers to instant payments – all in its secure peer-to-peer mobile app.
The collaboration in South Asia follows announcements in November that Sokin will be a Mastercard principal member and card issuer for Singapore and that the two companies have forged a partnership in Europe and the UK.
