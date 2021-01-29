|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Sokin, Mastercard partner in South Asia to expand fixed-price payments service

Friday 29 January 2021 12:48 CET | News

Sokin has partnered with Mastercard in South Asia to provide its fixed-price payment services in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Maldives.

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, Mastercard’s global network and extensive reach in South Asia will allow millions of people to access Sokin’s instant payment network using Mastercard’s trusted and secure digital banking solutions and card services.

Furthermore, starting in June 2021, Sokin will offer consumers unlimited international money transfers and payments with no mark-up on transactions or hidden fees. Its proprietary technology makes the process easy – from the onboarding of customers to instant payments – all in its secure peer-to-peer mobile app.

The collaboration in South Asia follows announcements in November that Sokin will be a Mastercard principal member and card issuer for Singapore and that the two companies have forged a partnership in Europe and the UK.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Sokin, Mastercard, business partnership, South Asia, international money transfers, consumers onboarding, instant payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like