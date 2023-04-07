Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Soft Space secures USD 31.5 mln series B1 funding round

Friday 7 April 2023 13:39 CET | News

Malaysia-based fintech Soft Space has completed its USD 31.5 series B1 funding round to expand global footprint and widen its customer base.

 

Southern Capital Group (SCG) led the funding round, with participation from returning investor transcosmos, strategic investor JCB (previously announced), and venture capital fund Hibiscus Fund, jointly managed by RHL Ventures and South Korea’s KB Investment. The funds raised will be used to fuel the company’s continued growth and expansion.

Fintech Soft Space completes its USD 31.5 series B1 funding round to fuel expansion

As Soft Space’s representatives say, building on their strong momentum, the new funds will help expand their global footprint and widen their customer base by accelerating the innovation of their full-stack payments platform while expanding into next generation technological solutions.

Soft Space’s growth trajectory

Soft Space has shown strong growth in recent years with revenue almost doubling in the last since 2021. Now, Soft Space’s full stack payment services is being used by more than 70 financial institutions and partners in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Americas.

Company officials added that with the closing of this round, they are restructuring their capital base to catapult Soft Space towards high growth and strengthen their global market position, and they are confident that Soft Space will continue to attract global investors and further its ambition of creating impactful services for our clients.

Founded in 2012, Soft Space’s goal is to simplify the complexity of financial infrastructure and enable frictionless payments for customers in a simple and cost-effective manner. With the additional capital from this funding round, the company is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory and achieve its goal of making payment acceptance accessible and affordable.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, investment, expansion, fintech, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Soft Space
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Soft Space

|
Discover all the Company news on Soft Space and other articles related to Soft Space in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like