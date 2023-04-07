Soft Space secures USD 31.5 mln series B1 funding round

As Soft Space’s representatives say, building on their strong momentum, the new funds will help expand their global footprint and widen their customer base by accelerating the innovation of their full-stack payments platform while expanding into next generation technological solutions.
Soft Space has shown strong growth in recent years with revenue almost doubling in the last since 2021. Now, Soft Space’s full stack payment services is being used by more than 70 financial institutions and partners in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Americas.
Company officials added that with the closing of this round, they are restructuring their capital base to catapult Soft Space towards high growth and strengthen their global market position, and they are confident that Soft Space will continue to attract global investors and further its ambition of creating impactful services for our clients.
Founded in 2012, Soft Space’s goal is to simplify the complexity of financial infrastructure and enable frictionless payments for customers in a simple and cost-effective manner. With the additional capital from this funding round, the company is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory and achieve its goal of making payment acceptance accessible and affordable.
