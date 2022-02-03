|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SMEs more confident in taking larger loans, report shows

Thursday 3 February 2022 13:37 CET | News

Small business owners are feeling confident about taking on larger amounts of finance to support their growth ambitions in 2022, according to iwoca’s quarterly SME Expert Index.

iwoca’s Q4 SME Expert Index is based on insight from UK brokers who collectively submitted over 3500 applications for unsecured finance on behalf of their SME clients over a four-week period in December.

The index reveals that close to half (43%) of brokers saw financing for growth as the most common purpose for a loan among SMEs. This is the second consecutive quarter that SMEs have cited growth as their primary focus, and it’s an upwards trend (up from 35% in Q3). 

As economic fears around the spread of the Omicron variant begin to dissipate, fewer than one in ten (9%) brokers reported ‘recovery from lockdown or closure’ as the most common loan purpose for SMEs. This represents a decrease of 11% since the last quarter, hinting that small business preoccupation with shorter term Covid concerns has evolved into ambitions for expansion. 

These shifts in priorities reflect a change in confidence in the economy over the past year. In the first quarter of 2021, only 25% of brokers cited growth as the most common reason for finance, compared to 43% in Q4. Similarly, whilst 41% pointed to managing cash flow as a primary reason in Q1, this has fallen to 24% as COVID restrictions ease and businesses look forward to life post-pandemic. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: study, SME lending, report
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like