Skipify partners with Mastercard to expand instalment payment options

This partnership leverages Skipify’s Commerce Identity Cloud, allowing merchants to offer a variety of payment choices, including credit, debit, and instalment options, without requiring significant changes to their existing checkout setup. Through this collaboration, Mastercard aims to expand its US instalments programme by providing eligible cardholders with expanded payment options at checkout. Shoppers using eligible Mastercard credit cards will have access to flexible instalment plans, making it easier to manage purchases over time.
Skipify’s technology identifies customers during checkout, automatically displaying their saved payment methods and any available instalment options. This streamlined process enables customers to pay either in full or through instalment plans without the need to enter details manually or log into additional accounts. The Mastercard-backed integration is designed to be secure and seamless, with the potential to increase average transaction values and improve conversion rates.
The instalment feature is available to Skipify’s merchants at no extra cost, potentially offering savings compared to traditional Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services.
According to the official press release, as consumer demand for financing options such as BNPL continues to rise, merchants increasingly view these payment methods as essential for attracting customers and building loyalty. However, incorporating BNPL can be costly and complex, often involving multiple contracts and complicated operational requirements, which can interrupt the checkout flow.
Skipify’s data reveals that card-linked instalments present a streamlined alternative, with recent data showing 33% of consumers prefer these options for larger purchases. Many customers report a greater willingness to adopt instalment payments when offered by trusted financial institutions, with 63% citing confidence in using such services if integrated with their bank.
The partnership between Mastercard and Skipify offers choices at the point of sale, as opposed to post-purchase, providing a straightforward checkout experience. Skipify officials talked about the collaboration's benefits, noting that the integration enhances convenience and provides more payment flexibility for customers, helping Mastercard scale this service across merchants to offer a simplified and cost-effective solution.
