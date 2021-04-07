|
Settle partners with Currencycloud to enable cross-border payments

Wednesday 7 April 2021

Settle, provider of mobile payment services, has partnered with Currencycloud, a provider of B2B cross-border solutions, to add foreign exchange and cross-border payments for its customers across Europe. 

The partnership also enables Settle to expand its payment network, by enabling local payouts in markets where Settle is not locally connected through its own bank partnerships.

The integration took less than two weeks and the end result is flexibility for Settle’s clients, both consumers and businesses across approximately 22 European markets, so they can pay and get paid, manage their money and grow their business in any currency, with local payouts.


Keywords: cross-border payments, FX , partnership, payout
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
